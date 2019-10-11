Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 977,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $38.86. 92,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -185.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

