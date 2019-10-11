Apollo Currency Hits Market Cap of $11.29 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.29 million and $967,554.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007807 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

