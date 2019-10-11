Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.68 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, ABCC, Binance DEX and Bitinka. Ankr has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040709 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.97 or 0.06120884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,177,788 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, Coinsuper, Bgogo, IDEX, Binance DEX, Bithumb, Bitinka, Coinall, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex, BitMax, ABCC, KuCoin, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.