Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.74

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.74 and traded as low as $135.00. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 168,866 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

