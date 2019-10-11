Analysts Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Target Price at $98.00

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $299,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $5,231,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,794,397. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $70.70. 13,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,906. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

