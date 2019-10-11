Analysts Set MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) PT at $17.50

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of MSGN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.71.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.83% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $168.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 752.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,063,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

