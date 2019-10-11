Analysts Set Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) PT at $7.83

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research firms recently commented on ITI. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 192,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,162 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Iteris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,618,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 221,786 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 232,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,115. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $202.05 million, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

