AMO Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. AMO Coin has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $128,442.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One AMO Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin launched on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,925,407,380 tokens. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

