Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $198.19. 3,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,578. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.41.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

