American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Raised to $153.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price upped by Janney Montgomery Scott from $121.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AWK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.60.

NYSE:AWK opened at $125.05 on Monday. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $85.89 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 28.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,333,000 after acquiring an additional 229,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 485.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 94,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

