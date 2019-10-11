American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Edmund Disanto Sells 31,669 Shares

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,174,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edmund Disanto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Tower alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Edmund Disanto sold 34,949 shares of American Tower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $7,898,474.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of American Tower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $14,078,427.16.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.