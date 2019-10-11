American National Bank Sells 6,406 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

American National Bank decreased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.8% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 212,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 361,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

