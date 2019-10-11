American National Bank Acquires 3,152 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,722,000 after acquiring an additional 199,581 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $446,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,002,159.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,270.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.13. 13,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.42. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

