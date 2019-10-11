American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given a $122.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. ValuEngine cut American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.15.

American Express stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.40. 2,820,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,531. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

