AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of DIT traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

