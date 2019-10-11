Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $59.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amc Networks by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,203,000 after purchasing an additional 825,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amc Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amc Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,771,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amc Networks by 57.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,674,000 after purchasing an additional 934,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

