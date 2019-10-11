Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $23.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,743.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,776.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,847.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,256.29.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

