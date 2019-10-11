Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 67 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,249,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,798,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.21. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

