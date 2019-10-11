Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 375,537 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 76.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,537 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 379,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 132,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

FQAL traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,278. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.