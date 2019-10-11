Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $615,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 123,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,978,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $421.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

