Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,209.47. The stock had a trading volume of 660,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,315. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,205.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.