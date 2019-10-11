Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,209.14. 240,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,242. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $839.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,205.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,174.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

