Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Down 43.8% in September

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the August 30th total of 387,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.88. 116,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,917 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 825,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,628 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

