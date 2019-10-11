Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Set at $62.00 by Nomura

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been given a $62.00 target price by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALNY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. 284,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,945,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,122,000 after purchasing an additional 791,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,018,000 after purchasing an additional 657,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,850,000 after purchasing an additional 528,966 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,629 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.