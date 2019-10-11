ALIS (ALIS) Price Hits $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One ALIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, ALIS has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. ALIS has a total market cap of $799,918.00 and approximately $619.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ALIS Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

