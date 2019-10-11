Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $161.93

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $158.36, but opened at $161.93. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $165.19, with a volume of 11,096,438 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.12. The company has a market capitalization of $422.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

