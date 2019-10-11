Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AA. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

AA traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,094. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

