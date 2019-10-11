Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Airgain had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Airgain’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James K. Sims sold 22,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $318,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

