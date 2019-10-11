Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 2,750.0% from the August 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ AIRT traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter.

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.