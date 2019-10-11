Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.79 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $24.79 million and $2.15 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, BitForex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00202950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.01022249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088075 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 353,888,576 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, IDEX, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Bancor Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.