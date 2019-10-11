AidCoin Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. AidCoin has a market cap of $431,765.00 and approximately $2,225.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AidCoin

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

