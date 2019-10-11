AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Allcoin, OKEx and Bibox. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $103,609.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040630 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.95 or 0.06162383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000227 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, Allcoin, Bit-Z, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

