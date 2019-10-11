AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,786. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

