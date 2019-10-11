Affiance Financial LLC Sells 547 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

JNJ stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,304. The company has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

