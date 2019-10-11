Affiance Financial LLC Buys 6,130 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 590,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.55. 59,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,001. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $81.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.