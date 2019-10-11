Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €960.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price target on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €800.00 ($930.23) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €725.00 ($843.02) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €703.63 ($818.17).

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.