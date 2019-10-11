Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $305.90

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $305.90 and traded as low as $225.00. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $234.50, with a volume of 198,509 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.16 million and a PE ratio of 24.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith purchased 8,800 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,712 ($25,757.22).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

