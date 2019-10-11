adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €267.71 ($311.30).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €278.60 ($323.95) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €272.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €259.61. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

