AdEx (ADX) Market Capitalization Hits $5.70 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. AdEx has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $246,422.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.01003133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087933 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,070,644 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

