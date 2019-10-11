Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,360 ($17.77).

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 886.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 840.87. The company has a market cap of $226.50 million and a P/E ratio of -157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 498.40 ($6.51) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

