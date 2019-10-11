AC3 (AC3) Trading 6% Higher This Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. AC3 has a market capitalization of $642,608.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bibox. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AC3 is ac3.io

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

