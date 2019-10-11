Abcam (LON:ABC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($14.95) to GBX 1,134 ($14.82) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,266.80 ($16.55).

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of LON ABC opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,281.79. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 8.58 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Abcam’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($14.99), for a total value of £1,949,900 ($2,547,889.72). Also, insider Gavin Wood sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.94), for a total transaction of £51,469.29 ($67,253.74).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.