77,210 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 312,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

