$719.71 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post sales of $719.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $732.40 million. Kirby reported sales of $704.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEX. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of KEX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 253,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. Kirby has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 9,075 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $745,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,429.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 9,069 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $711,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,023. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,202,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.