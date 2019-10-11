649,881 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 649,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,333,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,097,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,986,000 after buying an additional 599,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after buying an additional 1,289,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,522,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,447,000 after buying an additional 270,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $422,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.