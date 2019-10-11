$50.63 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report sales of $50.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.75 million and the lowest is $47.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $205.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.60 million to $212.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $255.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $280.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $318,750.00. Also, Director Richard Taney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,150.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. 3,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,902. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.