$5.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report sales of $5.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $22.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.19. 1,512,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.70. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

