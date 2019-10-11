$5.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report sales of $5.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $22.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.19. 1,512,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.70. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.