$480,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report sales of $480,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies posted sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $960,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADVM. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 1,290,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,063. The firm has a market cap of $361.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,857,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 717,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,082,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

