42,996 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Blackstone Group makes up 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 64,708 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.