$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) will announce $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.55 billion. Dominion Energy reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year sales of $17.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $17.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

D traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. 3,088,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,007. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

